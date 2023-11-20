Despite how short-lived it was, the Diddy and Cassie lawsuit became the talk of the rap world over the weekend. The disturbing allegations at the heart of the case caused many online to come out against the legendary rap mogul and his alleged actions. The voices got quieter after the pair quickly moved to settle their lawsuit only a few days after it was made public. Throughout the entire process, Diddy has denied all of the allegations made against him.

While the case was still ongoing, Al B. Sure made a post to Instagram that many fans interpreted as him commenting on the situation. "Kind of, almost something like this... I do agree my expectations about you were driven strictly from my optimistic view of you, hoping your grimy ways would dissipate with age and or the current state of affairs that will eventually expose that you were on the payroll and secretly part of the shenanigans. Undo the puzzle," his post reads. While he's clearly speaking on something specific, it's unclear to fans what exactly he was saying. Check out his original story post below.

Al B. Sure Clarifies His Story Post

Now in a new statement, Al B. Sure is clarifying a bit of what he was talking about. "I posted a story this morning about someone close to me that I trusted like family, come to find out I walk with their flag daily & they were grimy on many levels while I went down and was hospitalized," his statement reads.

Later on in the response he directly addressed the rumors that he was talking about Diddy. "So to update your blogs and fictional narratives FYI: I don’t comment, speak on nor concern myself with court cases, the ensuing results or another man or woman’s business thats not my own, no matter how closely associated my artistic posts may reflect real life," his post clarifies. What do you think of Al B. Sure's clarification of comments many thought were about Diddy? Let us know in the comment section below.

