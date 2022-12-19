Al B. Sure! says that he underwent a tracheotomy while in the hospital, earlier this year. The legendary new jack swing singer was left in a coma for two months after a medical scare sent him rushing to the hospital.

Al B. Sure! detailed what went down at the hospital during a recent interview with Fox 5 New York. During the chat, he says that doctors considered sending him to hospice care.

American R&B singer Al B Sure (known as Al B Sure!, born Albert Brown III) smiles as he sits on a stool during an appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show, Chicago, Illinois, June 9, 1989. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

“Eddie F is standing above me, I’m in a wheelchair, and he’s talking to security, he had me hidden in the corner. And I’m in an emergency room,” Al B. Sure! told the outlet. “And then I remember him embracing me and then putting me in his Escalade or whatever, and moving me, and those are the big things I remember. And wind up being in a hospital somewhere. This is in July 2022 and then it was September.”

He also discussed the health scare in an update shared on Instagram, Saturday.

“That moment when i get home and look into the mirror for the 1st time minus the bandages to discover that the massive hole in my neck from the #tracheostomy has completely closed,” he wrote. “Finally, Not too long ago I can remember simply attempting to speak and only the sound of “gurgling air pockets” would come through! 🗣️ Dr. @djeddief for the save!”

Al B. Sure! is currently working on a memoir titled From Mount Vernon To The Moon And Back.

Check out Al B. Sure! latest Instagram update below.

