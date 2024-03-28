Al B. Sure Urges Son Quincy To "Come Home" Following Diddy Raids

Al B. Sure also reminded Quincy that he'll always be his "biological" father.

Annual Oscars Weekend Influencers Brunch: Beats, Bars, &amp; Cinema, A Celebration Of Hip Hop's Influence On Hollywood

Earlier this week, all of the ongoing drama surrounding Diddy came to a head when Homeland Security raided two of the music mogul's mansions. Reportedly, they raided the properties as part of a federal human trafficking investigation, though Diddy has not yet been charged with anything. Regardless, the debacle sparked countless social media users and peers to share their reactions online. Most recently, Al B. Sure posted a message for his son Quincy on Instagram, urging him to come home.

Quincy is the son of Al B. Sure and Diddy's now-deceased ex, Kim Porter. The 32-year-old is frequently treated as though he's one of Diddy's biological sons, however, and Al B. Sure was quick to remind him otherwise. “#LettertoMySon! Come Home. The [door emoji] is wide open. You’re safe here son! I love you, Popz, Your biological," he captioned a photo of the two of them.

Al B. Sure Shares Message With Quincy On IG

While it's certainly possible that Al B. Sure just decided to show love to Quincy out of the blue, commenters suspect he's concerned for him, particularly after Diddy's sons King and Justin were seen in handcuffs during the raids. Many even think that he was throwing a bit of shade Diddy's way with his "biological" remark. Either way, he's receiving praise online for his dedication to his kids, and for sticking by Quincy's side through thick and thin.

This isn't the first time Al B. Sure posted about what fans thought was Diddy's legal drama, however. Shortly after Diddy and Cassie settled their lawsuit late last year, he shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Story, which many speculated was aimed at the Bad Boy Records founder. He later clarified that he doesn't "comment, speak on nor concern [himself]" with other people's lives. What do you think of Al B. Sure's recent message to his son Quincy? What about all the drama surrounding Diddy and his family after his mansions were raided? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

