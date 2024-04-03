Claudia Jordan Speculates Diddy Was Behind Al B. Sure's Coma, Deaths Of Andre Harrell & Heavy D

Last month, Diddy's ongoing legal battle took a shocking turn when Homeland Security raided two of his mansions as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. This, in conjunction with the various lawsuits filed against the mogul in recent months, has elicited mixed reactions from fans, critics, and peers alike. While some have shown public support for the Bad Boy Records founder, others remain skeptical.

Claudia Jordan, for example, recently shared an interesting theory on the mogul in an installment of Fox Soul's TEA-G-I-F. She discussed Al B. Sure's recent insinuation that Diddy has something to do with his mysterious 2022 coma, admitting that she believes the unexpected health scare seemed "suspicious."

Read More: Diddy Raids: Misa Hylton Shares Security Cam Footage, Calls Out Feds' Excessive Use Of Force

Claudia Jordan On Al B. Sure & Diddy

Jordan went on, speculating that Al B. Sure was "pushed out" of his son Quincy's life by Diddy. "I think [Al B. Sure] feels comfortable speaking on it now. I do believe there was suspicious things around Al B. Sure going into a coma," she said. "I don't think he's a clout chaser, I don't." What do you think of Claudia Jordan's theory about Diddy? Do you agree with her or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Not Receiving MET Gala Invite Following House Raids And Investigation

[Via]