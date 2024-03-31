Al B. Sure Insinuates Diddy Had Something To Do With His Coma

Diddy's Homeland Security mansion raids continue to elicit reactions from the mogul's fans and critics alike. While some of his peers have come forward to show him support, others have stayed silent, seemingly anticipating the worst. The Bad Boy Records founder hasn't been charged with anything at this point, but the raids were conducted as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation. For this reason, social media users are more curious than ever about what Diddy's been up to behind the scenes.

One person to make a subtle reference to the debacle recently is Al B. Sure. He shared a post on Instagram urging he and the late Kim Porter's son Quincy to "come home." The singer was also sure to remind him that he's his biological father, as the 32-year-old grew up spending time with both sides of his family.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Questions Why Diddy's Friends Aren't Speaking Up

Al B. Sure Announces New Project About His Life

Al B. Sure also referenced the Diddy situation during a recent appearance at the Equal Justice Now Awards in Los Angeles. At the event, he announced that he's working on a new project about his life. He noted that it'll include unheard details of the two-month coma he was in back in 2022, the cause of which has never been revealed. “We’re going to be producing the Al B. Sure! life story,” he explained. “So hold on to your britches, and you’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma. You’re really gonna need to call Homeland Security.”

The "Homeland Security" remark has some viewers convinced he was alluding to Diddy being involved in the coma in some way, though this hasn't been confirmed. What do you think of Al B. Sure insinuating that Diddy had something to do with his 2022 coma? Do you think there's any truth to his suggestion, or was he just messing around? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Fat Joe Says He's Praying For Diddy Following House Raids

[Via]