Al B Sure Claims Diddy Doc From 50 Cent Will Explain His Coma

An ominous claim...

50 Cet will produce an upcoming documentary on Diddy, and although it will center around his legal scandal, it will apparently provide alleged answers to other questions. For example, during a recent performance, Al B Sure claimed that the doc will answer what happened to him in 2022 that placed him in a coma for two months. "This time, a little while ago, I was deep in a coma… I guess we’re going to have to watch 50’s movie to find out what happened. It’s going to be beautiful," he remarked. While this is quite ominous, the singer also has some personal reasons that could inform this claim.

For one, Al B. Sure expressed back when he recovered from his coma that it stemmed from surgery for a new liver. However, earlier this year, he hinted that Diddy had something to do with this medical situation. "Finally, we’re going to produce the Al B. Sure life story, so hold on to your britches and you’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma. You’re really gonna need to call Homeland Security," Al alleged at the Equal Justice Now Awards in Los Angeles.

Al B Sure Suggests Diddy Was Behind His Coma

With that comment, he seemed to reference the Homeland Security raids on Sean Combs' properties earlier in 2024 as part of the sex trafficking investigation against him. Al B. Sure, for those unaware, is the biological father of Quincy Brown, and Quincy's mother is Diddy's ex partner Kim Porter. "#LettertoMySon! Come Home,” he shared on Instagram back in March. “The [door emoji] is wide open. You’re safe here son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological [fist emoji]."