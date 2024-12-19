Al B Sure Claims Diddy Doc From 50 Cent Will Explain His Coma

Sept 11, 2015; Mount Vernon, OH, USA; Al B. Sure was at a press conference hosted by Mount Vernon Mayor Ernie Davis at city hall talking about his new documentary "Unsung." Mandatory Credit: Ricky Flores-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
An ominous claim...

50 Cet will produce an upcoming documentary on Diddy, and although it will center around his legal scandal, it will apparently provide alleged answers to other questions. For example, during a recent performance, Al B Sure claimed that the doc will answer what happened to him in 2022 that placed him in a coma for two months. "This time, a little while ago, I was deep in a coma… I guess we’re going to have to watch 50’s movie to find out what happened. It’s going to be beautiful," he remarked. While this is quite ominous, the singer also has some personal reasons that could inform this claim.

For one, Al B. Sure expressed back when he recovered from his coma that it stemmed from surgery for a new liver. However, earlier this year, he hinted that Diddy had something to do with this medical situation. "Finally, we’re going to produce the Al B. Sure life story, so hold on to your britches and you’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma. You’re really gonna need to call Homeland Security," Al alleged at the Equal Justice Now Awards in Los Angeles.

Al B Sure Suggests Diddy Was Behind His Coma

With that comment, he seemed to reference the Homeland Security raids on Sean Combs' properties earlier in 2024 as part of the sex trafficking investigation against him. Al B. Sure, for those unaware, is the biological father of Quincy Brown, and Quincy's mother is Diddy's ex partner Kim Porter. "#LettertoMySon! Come Home,” he shared on Instagram back in March. “The [door emoji] is wide open. You’re safe here son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological [fist emoji]."

As if all this wasn't enough, Al B. Sure has also previously alluded to conspiracy theories that Diddy had something to do with Kim Porter's passing. She died in 2018 when she was 47 years old due to pneumonia, but he's suggested on social media before that there could be a darker undertone to that story. But again, those are just allegations and speculative theories, so take them with a grain of salt. Considering all these different angles, the Bad Boy mogul's documentary could be an explosive matter.

