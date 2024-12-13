50 Cent Says His Diddy Documentary Is Struggling To Keep Up With New Lawsuits

50 Cent is one of Diddy's most vocal opps these days, taking every chance he gets to clown him for his abhorrent allegations and one-up him as a businessman. But that rivalry has a couple of challenges on the horizon. One of them concerns Fif's purported documentary on the Sean Combs scandal, which will apparently move to Netflix. While the G-Unit mogul seems quite excited to bring it to life, he also recently admitted on GMA3: What You Need To Know on Friday (December 13) that the wave of more and more allegations has made it difficult to fully complete this media endeavor.

"It’s a difficult project because every day, there’s new accusations coming out, it’s new things that happened," 50 Cent remarked. "So, it’s become an octopus, with so many powers and so many things going on." Then, he answered a question about whether or not he expected the Diddy allegations to reach this point. "No, not this bad. Not this much stuff. I don’t think anyone could have anticipated this many accusations and things that have taken place."

50 Cent At His Humor & Harmony Weekend

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson during the Humor & Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's more is that 50 Cent is apparently interested in churning out plenty of documentaries on controversial and explosive pop culture topics, especially those at the intersection of crime, politics, and entertainment. For example, he recently suggested that he wants to produce a doc on Luigi Marone, the alleged assassin who murdered UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson. "I don’t know, I kinda like this killer," Curtis Jackson wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "I’m sorry this is going this way it is but I’m doing a documentary on him, he is special! I apologize in advance for to anyone who doesn’t understand."

Meanwhile, 50 Cent also likes to insert himself into a lot of other unrelated pop culture drama, such as the cheating scandal between Claressa Shields, Papoose, and Remy Ma. With this in mind, we wouldn't express surprise if he decided to build out his Diddy documentary even more or indulge in other interesting documentaries. Maybe not all the topics 50 wants will pan out, but it's why he's a mogul: he's got the cash to make it happen.

