50 Cent Trolls Jay-Z & Diddy With AI-Generated Arrest Video Amid Assault Allegations

50 Cent is relentless.

Earlier this week, an anonymous woman accused Jay-Z and Diddy of sexually assaulting her at a party in 2000, when she was just 13 years old. The woman had previously filed a lawsuit against Diddy over the alleged incident and amended the suit with the help of lawyer Tony Buzbee. Shortly after news of the lawsuit broke, Jay-Z released a statement denying the allegations. In his statement, he called the lawsuit an alleged "blackmail attempt" and accused Buzbee of being a "fraud."

“What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” it reads in part. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” The allegations have since earned big reactions on social media, with countless fans and peers weighing in. Of course, 50 Cent was one of the first to do so.

50 Cent Continues To Go After Diddy & Jay-Z

"Ok, I don’t know what’s going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl?" he asked on Instagram. "I’m just asking for a friend!" Fif's response to the debacle doesn't exactly come as a surprise. He's been trolling Diddy over his ongoing legal battle since it started. He's also been questioning Jay-Z's whereabouts for several months. Now, 50 Cent has decided to do a bit more trolling on Instagram. This time, he's shared an AI-generated video of Jay-Z and Diddy getting arrested. "I want to post this but I’m afraid I’m gonna get shot. LOL," he captioned the video.