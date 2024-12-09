Jay-Z's Explosive Allegations Send Social Media Spiraling

Jay-Z has been trending on social media since Sunday night.

Jay-Z is trending on social media after an alleged victim amended a prior lawsuit against Diddy to include the Roc Nation founder. The news set social media ablaze with reactions on Sunday, including a statement from Jay himself, denying the validity of the story. The "Jane Doe" claimed that Jay and Diddy allegedly raped her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was just 13 years old.

"This is 9/11 for dinner with Jay Z twitter," one user on X (formerly Twitter) joked about the situation. Another remarked, "that n***a jay z got 100 problems now." Others took a more serious approach to their responses. "i feel betrayed, jay z," one user posted. "i rode with you through the corny black capitalism. and the being trash after 2007. and those two full collab records you made with r. kelly for some reason that i never heard cause why would i suffer that. now i have to call ice spice the king of NYC."

Jay-Z Poses With Diddy At The Pre-Grammy Gala

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

More users addressed Jay's fiery statement denying the allegations. "it's weird having this image in my head of jay z as this cool and calm master of grace, and now that he's been accused of rape he puts out a statement that is indistinguishable from a 3am toilet Trump tweet," one user responded. In the statement, Jay accused attorney Tony Buzbee of allegedly attempting to blackmail him. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” his statement reads in part. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Social Media Responds To Jay-Z Lawsuit