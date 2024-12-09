Jay-Z's Explosive Allegations Send Social Media Spiraling

BYCole Blake620 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Khaled Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Jay-Z attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jay-Z has been trending on social media since Sunday night.

Jay-Z is trending on social media after an alleged victim amended a prior lawsuit against Diddy to include the Roc Nation founder. The news set social media ablaze with reactions on Sunday, including a statement from Jay himself, denying the validity of the story. The "Jane Doe" claimed that Jay and Diddy allegedly raped her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was just 13 years old.

"This is 9/11 for dinner with Jay Z twitter," one user on X (formerly Twitter) joked about the situation. Another remarked, "that n***a jay z got 100 problems now." Others took a more serious approach to their responses. "i feel betrayed, jay z," one user posted. "i rode with you through the corny black capitalism. and the being trash after 2007. and those two full collab records you made with r. kelly for some reason that i never heard cause why would i suffer that. now i have to call ice spice the king of NYC."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Manages To Blame Kendrick Lamar For The Rape Allegation Against Jay-Z

Jay-Z Poses With Diddy At The Pre-Grammy Gala

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

More users addressed Jay's fiery statement denying the allegations. "it's weird having this image in my head of jay z as this cool and calm master of grace, and now that he's been accused of rape he puts out a statement that is indistinguishable from a 3am toilet Trump tweet," one user responded. In the statement, Jay accused attorney Tony Buzbee of allegedly attempting to blackmail him. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” his statement reads in part. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Social Media Responds To Jay-Z Lawsuit

One celebrity to speak out on the allegations was Jay's associate, Meek Mill, who came to his defense on X. “The goal is to start false narrative to create a matrix web,” he wrote on the site. “If you can control the story line you can control the matrix …. American media is totally unbelievable! I see 'Jayz' _ a 13 year old girl 300 times scrolling it’s called programming.” Check out more responses to the latest lawsuit against Jay-Z below.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Hops On Stream Playing Jay-Z Music After Mogul Accused Of Rape

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...