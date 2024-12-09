NFL Fans Call For The League To Cut Ties With Jay-Z Amid Bombshell Allegations

Fans are furious with the NFL.

Many NFL fans on social media have been calling for the league to suspend its business ties with Jay-Z after a woman accused him of allegedly raping her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was just 13 years old. She brought the allegation in an amendment to a previous lawsuit she filed against Diddy. While both Jay-Z and Diddy have already denied the story, some NFL fans have been calling for action.

"Hey @NFL Jay Z got a weird case why he’s still around?" one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote on Sunday. Another wrote: "Jay Z should lose his job with the @NFL which means all his decisions should be reversed so no Kendrick Super Bowl." One more posted: "As a conservative white woman and mother of ten, I am not comfortable watching the Super Bowl this year knowing that Jay Z is so heavily involved with the @NFL as an organization."

Jay-Z Attends Super Bowl LVII

US rapper Jay-Z arrives to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Jay-Z has already denied the allegations, posting a fiery statement on X calling out attorney Tony Buzbee. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” his statement reads in part. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” He concluded: “Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”

NFL Fans Condemn Jay-Z