Meek Mill Calls Out American Media As Jay-Z & Diddy Face Bombshell Allegations

Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, And CEO Van Jones Launch The Reform Alliance With Founding Partners
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter (L) and Meek Mill attend the launch of The Reform Alliance at John Jay College on January 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Reform Alliance)
Meek Mill has come to Jay-Z's defense.

Meek Mill spoke out in defense of Jay-Z on social media, Sunday night, after an alleged victim, identified as “Jane Doe,” amended a prior lawsuit against Diddy to include the Roc Nation founder. She accused Jay of allegedly joining Diddy in raping her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was just 13 years old. In addressing the allegations, Meek called out American media companies for helping boost the virality of the story online.

“The goal is to start false narrative to create a matrix web,” Meek wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “If you can control the story line you can control the matrix …. American media is totally unbelievable! I see “Jayz “ _ a 13 year old girl 300 times scrolling it’s called programming.” In a follow-up, he added: “The rap up smear.”

Meek Mill & Jay-Z Attend Roc Nation's Brunch

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Jay-Z and Meek Mill attend the 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Jay-Z has already released a fiery statement denying the allegations and calling out attorney Tony Buzbee for allegedly attempting to blackmail him. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” his statement reads in part. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” After noting that his “heart and support” goes out to the “true victims," Jay concluded: “Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”

Meek Mill Speaks Out In JAY-Z's Defense

Buzbee fired back at the statement on X, alleging that his client "never demanded a penny from him.” As for Diddy, he's repeatedly denied all allegations he's faced over the last year as well. Check out Meek's full defense of Jay-Z below.

