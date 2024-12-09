Meek Mill Calls Out American Media As Jay-Z & Diddy Face Bombshell Allegations

Meek Mill spoke out in defense of Jay-Z on social media, Sunday night, after an alleged victim, identified as “Jane Doe,” amended a prior lawsuit against Diddy to include the Roc Nation founder . She accused Jay of allegedly joining Diddy in raping her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was just 13 years old. In addressing the allegations, Meek called out American media companies for helping boost the virality of the story online.

Meek Mill & Jay-Z Attend Roc Nation's Brunch

Jay-Z has already released a fiery statement denying the allegations and calling out attorney Tony Buzbee for allegedly attempting to blackmail him. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” his statement reads in part. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” After noting that his “heart and support” goes out to the “true victims," Jay concluded: “Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”