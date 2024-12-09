Jay-Z’s Lawyer Allegedly Sued Tony Buzbee For Extortion Weeks Before Rape Lawsuit

Before lawsuit, Jay-Z sued lawyer for extortion.

After Jay-Z's lawsuit surfaced, a lawsuit against the plaintiff's attorney by the mogul resurfaced on Sunday (Dec.8). It appears that Tony Buzbee may have hinted at the mogul's lawsuit several weeks ago. A press release reports that an extortion lawsuit was filed against Buzbee. Filed in California, the lawsuit against Buzbee claims that the attorney attempted to publicize false information for financial gain. Quinn Emanuel's lawsuit claims Buzbee has a pattern of making baseless allegations against high-profile individuals to extort them for money.

Buzbee hinted at the lawsuit against him weeks ago on social media. "l've been sued in Los Angeles to stop me from revealing names in public lawsuits. It won't work. The irony? Here is my full statement: We won't allow the powerful and their high-dollar lawyers to intimidate or silence sexual assault survivors."

Attorney Tony Buzbee Hinted At Jay-Z Rape Lawsuit Weeks Ago

Tony Buzbee has filed several lawsuits against Diddy in 2024. Over the summer, he filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the mogul that included over 100 plaintiffs. In November, accusations of Buzbee assaulting a former client surfaced. Jay-Z's attorney claimed that Buzbee has deployed these threats in letters, statements to the press, his website, and on social media in recent months to try to shake down well-known individuals