Jay-Z’s Lawyer Allegedly Sued Tony Buzbee For Extortion Weeks Before Rape Lawsuit

After Jay-Z's lawsuit surfaced, a lawsuit against the plaintiff's attorney by the mogul resurfaced on Sunday (Dec.8). It appears that Tony Buzbee may have hinted at the mogul's lawsuit several weeks ago. A press release reports that an extortion lawsuit was filed against Buzbee. Filed in California, the lawsuit against Buzbee claims that the attorney attempted to publicize false information for financial gain. Quinn Emanuel's lawsuit claims Buzbee has a pattern of making baseless allegations against high-profile individuals to extort them for money.
Buzbee hinted at the lawsuit against him weeks ago on social media. "l've been sued in Los Angeles to stop me from revealing names in public lawsuits. It won't work. The irony? Here is my full statement: We won't allow the powerful and their high-dollar lawyers to intimidate or silence sexual assault survivors."
Attorney Tony Buzbee Hinted At Jay-Z Rape Lawsuit Weeks Ago
Tony Buzbee has filed several lawsuits against Diddy in 2024. Over the summer, he filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the mogul that included over 100 plaintiffs. In November, accusations of Buzbee assaulting a former client surfaced. Jay-Z's attorney claimed that Buzbee has deployed these threats in letters, statements to the press, his website, and on social media in recent months to try to shake down well-known individuals
On Sunday, Jay-Z released an official statement in response to the claims. It reads: "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a "lawyer" named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion." Mentioning Beyonce, Jay added: "My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age."
