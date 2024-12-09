Foxy Brown Appears To Respond To Jay-Z Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Everyone's going wild over this bombshell.

The lawsuit against both Jay-Z and Diddy for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old took the hip-hop world by storm on Sunday night (December 8). Hov himself responded with a scathing takedown of prosecutor Tony Buzbee, and allegedly sued Buzbee for extortion weeks before the sexual assault lawsuit went public. Now, Foxy Brown seems to have responded to these allegations via a couple of Instagram Story posts that read "WAIT" and "WOW." For those unaware, she previously denied rumors of an underage relationship with the Roc-A-Fella boss, which is one of many salacious yet completely unconfirmed narratives about Jay and even Beyoncé.

"In icon business!" Foxy Brown wrote back in October concerning the previous Jay-Z allegations. "Miss me wit tha fake news[.] NDA? Ain’t a MF alive that could stop my story. NDA on my s**t gon run 100 mil." "Stop playin’ wit me name dyin’ for a comment!" she added in follow-up posts. "Can’t spin me with the sucker s**t to take Hov down. Betta ask ‘bout tha cloth I’m cut from [...] Y’all want me to be anti-Hov so bad."

Foxy Brown Seemingly Reacts To Jay-Z Lawsuit

As for Jay-Z's response to the sexual assault lawsuit, it's a pretty heavy one. "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee," he stated. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. [...] My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people."

Meanwhile, Foxy Brown previously (and allegedly) responded to Diddy's arrest in similarly surprised fashion, but she didn't really indicate any thought or comment beyond that. We'll see what else comes of this Jay-Z lawsuit and whether or not he will actually fight this out in court.

