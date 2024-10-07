Foxy Brown Denies Rumor She Signed An NDA To Cover Up Alleged Underage JAY-Z Relationship

Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Reasonable Doubt
Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Reasonable Doubt - Inside Jay Z and Foxy Brown during Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Reasonable Doubt - Inside at Rainbow Room in New York, United States. (Photo by Shareif ZiyadatFilmMagic)
Foxy Brown shut the allegation down.

Foxy Brown has once again cleared the air on the long-standing rumor that JAY-Z allegedly had sex with her while she was still underage. Addressing a fan who alleged her to have signed a non-disclosure agreement over the allegations, Brown took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to shut down the idea.

“In icon business! Miss me wit tha fake news[.] NDA? Ain’t a MF alive that could stop my story. NDA on my sh*t gon run 100 mil,” she wrote. In subsequent posts she added: "Stop playin’ wit me name dyin’ for a comment! Can’t spin me with the sucker sh*t to take Hov down. Betta ask ‘bout tha cloth I’m cut from," as well as, "Y’all want me to be anti-Hov so bad.”

Foxy Brown Performs With JAY-Z At Radio City Music Hall

NEW YORK - JUNE 25: Rapper Foxy Brown performs at a concert to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Jay-Z's first album, "Reasonable Doubt" at Radio City Music Hall June 25, 2006 in New York City. Jay-Z performed the album in its entirety with special guests. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images For Universal Music)

Rumors about an alleged relationship between JAY-Z and Foxy Brown have swirled for years at this point. Nas famously rapped on his iconic diss track, "Ether,": "Foxy got you hot ’cause you kept your face in her puss / What you think, you getting girls now ’cause of your looks?” She previously denied the same allegations while speaking with TMZ in 2013. “Jay has only been wonderful to me and my family, a great friend throughout all the years I’ve known him and we had nothing but great success as a team. The disrespect will not be tolerated," she told the outlet at the time.

Foxy Brown Speaks Out

The allegations have resurfaced in the wake of Diddy's arrest in New York on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, last month. Dame Dash recently made headlines for asking why his Roc-A-Fella partner has yet to speak out against Diddy publically. The Bad Boy mogul has already pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes. Be on the lookout for further updates on Foxy Brown and JAY-Z on HotNewHipHop.

