Foxy Brown Could Play Major Role In Keefe D's Murder Trial For The Alleged Killing Of 2Pac

Foxy Brown could play a major role in the upcoming trial against Keefe D in the 1996 killing of legendary rapper 2Pac, according to an insider for The U.S. Sun. Keefe D previously claimed in his memoir, Compton Street Legend, that Brown was present during a meeting with the late New York City socialite Eric “Zip” Martin, who he claims provided Orlando Anderson with a gun. Anderson has long been suspected of pulling the trigger in the killing. Keefe D has since changed his tune about the story, claiming it all the be a lie.

“There are secret and delicate conversations going on about Foxy being a witness at the trial,” an insider said. “She could prove vital in taking the stand or even making a statement about her recollection of being around the men, who claim they were in her company for a short while before they set off to murder 2Pac. Obviously, central to her involvement to the trial will be whether she has any recollection of Keefe. The prosecutors know that having independent and credible verification of Keefe being in Vegas would be a major benefit to their case. And it would destroy Keefe’s defense of ‘there’s no evidence I was even there,’ which has been presented by his lawyer in recent weeks."

Keefe D Appears In Court For Arraignment

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, walks out after a court appearance in Las. Vegas on October 19, 2023, for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las. Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

From there, the insider explained that Brown still has many "delicate factors" to consider before agreeing to take the stand. "Being in this trial would bring a lot of eyes to her and not necessarily present her in the right light," they said. "Secondly, the characters she was socializing with back then had varied backgrounds and lifestyles. Another factor would be taking the stand means facing cross-examination, which could put her on record being asked about matters in her life which may be fresh or potentially shocking. Some people may forget that Foxy has a criminal past too, being convicted for assaulting two nail stylists in 2006. These interactions with Foxy are being kept secret between just a couple of the district attorneys and team members. Nothing is confirmed about what, if any, evidence she will provide.”