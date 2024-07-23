Keefe D Allegedly Went Undercover In Attempt To Prove Diddy Was Part of 2Pac Murder

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Keefe D claims Diddy offered him $1 million for the killing.

Keefe D allegedly served as a police informant for years after being caught “trafficking a large amount of drugs,” according to new court documents cited by The Jasmine Brand. In doing so, he allegedly attempted to claim Diddy offered him $1 million in exchange for Tupac's murder. He says the money was paid out to Eric "Zip" Martin. 

In the documents, the prosecution claims Keefe flew out the New York City to discuss the conspiracy to kill the legendary rapper. At the time, he met with Zip while acting in an "undercover capacity.” "Mr. Martin [Zip] greeted Defendant excitedly and they had a social conversation," the court papers claim. "Mr. Martin indicated he was out of the business but directed him to conduct his drug activities with the nephew. Thereafter, Defendant and Mr. Martin socialized in Mr. Martin’s restaurant for several hours."

Keefe D Speaks With An Attorney During Arraignment

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, speaks with attorney Ross Goodman in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The update comes as Keefe continues his attempts to get out of jail on bail ahead of his upcoming trial. After Judge Carli Kierny initially blocked his attempts at paying bail, Keefe's attorney, Carl Arnold filed for a reconsideration. “Judge Kierny does not at this time have the legal authority to prevent Mr. Davis from being paid any proceeds deriving from his story related to his life or any connection he allegedly has with the murder of Mr. Shakur,” Arnold wrote in that motion, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. Kierny had shot down the move out of concerns regarding where the money came from.

Keefe's next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23. Be on the lookout for further updates on Keefe D and his trial regarding the death of 2Pac on HotNewHipHop.

