2Pac Murder Trial: Keefe D Isn't Giving Up On Getting Bond Despite Wack 100's Attempt Falling Through

BYCole Blake271 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURT
TOPSHOT - Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Keefe D and his legal team still have hope.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis will still pursue the chance to get out of jail on bond as he awaits trial in the killing of 2Pac. His lawyer, Carl Arnold, confirmed the decision to Newsweek after a Nevada judge denied his latest attempt at posting bond. He needs $750,000 to do so and had a deal lined up with Wack 100 to get it done, but the judge found the source of the money suspicious.

“We are disappointed with the court’s decision to deny bail to Mr. Davis, especially considering the thorough vetting by Konvict Bail Bonds of the funding source conducted before the source hearing,” Arnold said. “We firmly believe there is a lack of substantive proof that Mr. Davis intended to profit from his alleged connections to the case.”

Read More: Keefe D Denied Bond Despite Wack 100’s Best Efforts

Keefe D Appears In Court For Arraignment

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, speaks with attorney Ross Goodman in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Calling into the courtroom via Zoom, Wack claimed the funds came from his business, 100 Entertainment. "I know him from passing. I know his son. We sat down and talked a few times in general about personal things when he was having his bout with cancer. Personal things, industry stuff. Just regular conversation,” Wack said. “He's always been a monumental guy in our community. And I've helped several people in our community, whether it was funerals, whether it was for bail." He also promised only to interview him once the trial was over.

Wack 100 Speaks During Keefe D's Hearing

Check out the latest hearing in Keefe D's case above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Duane “Keefe D” Davis and the 2Pac murder trial on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Keefe D Reveals His Cancer Has Returned Amid 2Pac's Murder Trial

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURTMusicKeefe D Reveals His Cancer Has Returned Amid 2Pac's Murder Trial814
The Game Hosts Special Screening Of His New Film "The Making of The Documentary 2"MusicWack 100 Makes Judge In 2Pac's Murder Trial Suspicious By Attempting To Pay Keefe D’s Bail4.6K
Las Vegas Police Department Holds News Conference On Arrest In 1996 Murder Of Tupac ShakurMusicKeefe D's Bail Hearing Delayed718
Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET WeekendMusicWack 100 Testifies About His Keefe D Relationship After Paying His Bail In 2Pac Murder3.4K