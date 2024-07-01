2Pac Murder Trial: Keefe D Isn't Giving Up On Getting Bond Despite Wack 100's Attempt Falling Through

Keefe D and his legal team still have hope.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis will still pursue the chance to get out of jail on bond as he awaits trial in the killing of 2Pac. His lawyer, Carl Arnold, confirmed the decision to Newsweek after a Nevada judge denied his latest attempt at posting bond. He needs $750,000 to do so and had a deal lined up with Wack 100 to get it done, but the judge found the source of the money suspicious.

“We are disappointed with the court’s decision to deny bail to Mr. Davis, especially considering the thorough vetting by Konvict Bail Bonds of the funding source conducted before the source hearing,” Arnold said. “We firmly believe there is a lack of substantive proof that Mr. Davis intended to profit from his alleged connections to the case.”

Keefe D Appears In Court For Arraignment

Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, speaks with attorney Ross Goodman in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip.

Calling into the courtroom via Zoom, Wack claimed the funds came from his business, 100 Entertainment. "I know him from passing. I know his son. We sat down and talked a few times in general about personal things when he was having his bout with cancer. Personal things, industry stuff. Just regular conversation,” Wack said. “He's always been a monumental guy in our community. And I've helped several people in our community, whether it was funerals, whether it was for bail." He also promised only to interview him once the trial was over.

Wack 100 Speaks During Keefe D's Hearing