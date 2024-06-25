Wack 100 Makes Judge In 2Pac's Murder Trial Suspicious By Attempting To Pay Keefe D’s Bail

BYCole Blake736 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Game Hosts Special Screening Of His New Film "The Making of The Documentary 2"
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Music Manager "Wack 100" attends The Games special screening of his new film "The Making of The Documentary 2" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on September 28, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Keipher McKennie/Getty Images.)
Wack 100 wants Keefe D out of jail.

Wack 100 was unsuccessful in attempting to pay for a large percentage of the bail for Duane “Keefe D” Davis. He appeared in court on Tuesday to defend the decision to Judge Carli Kierny, who wasn't buying any of it. Wack tried to post $112,500 of Davis’ $750,000 bail with the help of a bondsman for the rest. In turn, prosecutors accused him of acting as a middleman and only wanting to land an interview for a potential TV series from the move.

“I don’t really see where the actual $112,500 came from with what’s been provided,” Kierny argued during the hearing, as caught by AllHipHop. “I also don’t find the defense has met the burden … to show that the bail is not connected to Mr. Davis ultimately talking about Mr. Shakur’s murder and any evidence to contrary is not credible.”

Read More: Wack 100 Reveals Why He's Interested In Bailing Out Keefe D

Keefe D Appears In Court For Arraignment

Duane "Keefe D." Davis, 60, appears in a Las. Vegas court on October 19, 2023, during his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac. Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las. Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Wack promised that an interview with Keefe D would only occur once the trial was complete and that he genuinely believed him to be innocent. “It would have to be [after the trial],” he said. “It couldn’t go the other way, it couldn’t go the other way because if he’s guilty … he’s gonna be looked upon a certain way. If he’s innocent as I think he is and I know him to be understanding the case, then he’ll be looked at a total different way.”

Wack 100 Speaks In Court

Police in Nevada arrested Keefe D for the murder in 2023, over 25 years after 2Pac was slain. Be on the lookout for further updates on Wack 100 and Duane “Keefe D” Davis's murder trial on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Wack 100 Reveals The Winner Of The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Las Vegas Police Department Holds News Conference On Arrest In 1996 Murder Of Tupac ShakurMusicKeefe D's Bail Hearing Delayed710
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-TUPAC-COURTMusicKeefe D Says His Comments On 2Pac Are "Entertainment"2.0K
2023 One Music Festival - Day 2MusicBoosie Badazz Discusses Keefe D Arrest: "I Was Kind Of Surprised"6.5K
2Pac Murder Keefe D Plead Not Guilty Hip Hop NewsMusicKeefe D Pleads Not Guilty In Tupac Murder Case849