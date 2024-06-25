Wack 100 Makes Judge In 2Pac's Murder Trial Suspicious By Attempting To Pay Keefe D’s Bail

Wack 100 wants Keefe D out of jail.

Wack 100 was unsuccessful in attempting to pay for a large percentage of the bail for Duane “Keefe D” Davis. He appeared in court on Tuesday to defend the decision to Judge Carli Kierny, who wasn't buying any of it. Wack tried to post $112,500 of Davis’ $750,000 bail with the help of a bondsman for the rest. In turn, prosecutors accused him of acting as a middleman and only wanting to land an interview for a potential TV series from the move.

“I don’t really see where the actual $112,500 came from with what’s been provided,” Kierny argued during the hearing, as caught by AllHipHop. “I also don’t find the defense has met the burden … to show that the bail is not connected to Mr. Davis ultimately talking about Mr. Shakur’s murder and any evidence to contrary is not credible.”

Keefe D Appears In Court For Arraignment

Duane "Keefe D." Davis, 60, appears in a Las. Vegas court on October 19, 2023, during his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac. Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las. Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Wack promised that an interview with Keefe D would only occur once the trial was complete and that he genuinely believed him to be innocent. “It would have to be [after the trial],” he said. “It couldn’t go the other way, it couldn’t go the other way because if he’s guilty … he’s gonna be looked upon a certain way. If he’s innocent as I think he is and I know him to be understanding the case, then he’ll be looked at a total different way.”

Wack 100 Speaks In Court