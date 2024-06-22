2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Secures $750K Ahead Of Bail Hearing

In September of last year, Duane "Keefe D" Davis was arrested for his alleged involvement in 2Pac's tragic murder. While he's not believed to have pulled the trigger back in 1996, he's accused of having orchestrated the drive-by. He denies this and pleaded not guilty to one count of murder with a deadly weapon in November.
He's currently awaiting his trial, which is expected to begin later this year following various delays, from behind bars at a Las Vegas County Jail. Next week, however, he'll learn whether or not he'll be able to wait things out at home. His bail hearing is currently scheduled for June 25, and it appears as though he's feeling hopeful. According to court docs recently reviewed by AllHipHop, he's already secured the $750K he needs to potentially post bond.
Keefe D's Bail Hearing Scheduled For June 25
Keefe D has maintained his innocence since his arrest, despite having admitted to his alleged involvement in 2Pac's murder in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend. He now says that the content of the book was purely written for entertainment purposes, as well as financial gain. “The truthfulness of the content of the interviews was never verified,” his team argues. “The book and interviews were done for entertainment and to make money from a situation that [former LAPD detective Greg] Kading and others had already profited from.”
Law enforcement officials aren't so sure, however. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Lt. Jason Johansson alleges that Keefe D was "the shot caller" of the group responsible for the shooting. "He orchestrated the plan that was carried out," he stated.