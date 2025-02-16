2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Requests Trial Delay After New Witnesses Are Identified

Duane Davis, Accused Killer Of Tupac Shakur, Returns To Court
Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of Tupac Shakur, appears in court during a bond hearing at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, August 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)
Keefe D's defense team says more time is necessary to ensure he gets a fair trial.

The trial for the man accused of orchestrating the murder of 2Pac, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, is currently scheduled to begin next month. According to Billboard, however, his legal team is asking for more time to prepare. They claim that more time is required for investigation to ensure that Keefe D gets a fair trial. A motion filed on Friday (February 14) indicates that new witnesses have been identified by a private investigator. Allegedly, they're able to testify that Keefe D was not at the scene of the shooting.

The motion additionally suggests that someone else may have allegedly been behind the 1996 murder. Reportedly, witnesses who could potentially testify about this are being interviewed. “This case involves decades-old allegations, and with every new piece of evidence, it becomes increasingly clear that critical facts have yet to be fully examined,” Carl Arnold, who is leading Keefe D's defense, says.

Who Is Keefe D?
Duane Davis, Accused Killer Of Tupac Shakur, Returns To Court
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of Tupac Shakur, appears in court during a bond hearing at the Regional Justice Center August 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bizuayehu Tesfaye-Pool/Getty Images)

A hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday of this week to further discuss the timing of the trial. This latest update on Keefe D's case comes just a few weeks after he was allegedly involved in a fight behind bars. According to TMZ, he allegedly got into it with another inmate at the Clark County Detention Center last month. He's since been hit with another criminal charge related to the alleged brawl.

The report claims that the two men allegedly engaged in "mutual combat by grappling and throwing closed fist strikes." The alleged fight reportedly had to be broken up by a correctional officer, who used pepper spray. As news of the alleged altercation made its rounds online, photos of it captured by security cameras surfaced, showing the two inmates on the ground.

