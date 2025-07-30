Keefe D Wants 2Pac Murder Charges Dropped By Nevada Supreme Court

BY Caroline Fisher 254 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Keefe D Wants 2Pac Charges Dropped Crime News
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, 60, appears in a Las Vegas court on October 19, 2023 for his arraignment on murder charges in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, 25, died on September 7, 1996, six days after being shot while in a car near the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by John Locher / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN LOCHER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Keefe D's legal team argues that prosecutors lack evidence, aside from his own statements, to prove that he orchestrated 2Pac's murder.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis is accused of orchestrating the 1996 murder of 2Pac. According to Billboard, however, he's now asking the Nevada Supreme Court to drop the charges. The outlet reports that in a motion filed yesterday (July 29), his legal team alleges that prosecutors lack hard evidence.

“This prosecution has captured worldwide attention,” attorney Carl Arnold writes. “The global public is watching how Nevada upholds due process, fairness, and the rule of law in one of the most closely scrutinized criminal proceedings in recent memory.”

Keefe D has admitted to being involved in the deadly shooting on multiple occasions. In 2019, he even published a memoir. In it, he alleges that he handed the gun to his nephew Orlando Anderson. Anderson, along with others who were allegedly in the vehicle, have since passed away.

Read More: Suge Knight Reveals What 2Pac Told Afeni Shakur In The Final Moments Of His Life In The Hospital

Keefe D Trial
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

Keefe D's team argues that prosecutors lack evidence outside of his statements, and that they aren't enough to support the charges. “Nevada law is unambiguous: a conviction cannot rest solely on an uncorroborated extrajudicial statement,” they write. “The State has offered nothing to corroborate the trustworthiness of Mr. Davis’s alleged statements, and nothing independently connecting him to the murder itself.”

“Although Mr. Davis was not charged until 2023, the prosecution arises from a homicide that occurred in 1996—nearly three decades ago,” they add. “The Court should exercise its discretion to hear the petition on the merits now—before the damage is done.”

Keefe D's team filed a motion requesting that the charges be thrown out earlier this year. “They need to have something else, a gun, a witness, something else that puts this gentleman, those three co-conspirators in the car,” Arnold stated during a court hearing at the time. The judge denied the motion, meaning the case would go to trial. At the time of writing, the trial is scheduled to begin in February of 2026.

Read More: Keefe D Sentencing For Prison Brawl Delayed Due To Alleged Juror Misconduct

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Duane Davis, Accused Killer Of Tupac Shakur, Returns To Court Music 2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Requests Trial Delay After New Witnesses Are Identified 818
Tupac Shakur At Club Amazon Music Footage Surfaces Of Police Raiding Home In Connection To 2Pac's Murder 733
Sean "Diddy" Combs And Ciroc Vodka Presents The Real White Party - Arrivals Music Tupac's Family Investigating Alleged Diddy Connection To His Murder 1245
2Pac Murder Case Keefe D Bullets No Match Music Keefe D's Bullets From Police Search Don't Match Crime Scene In Tupac Murder Case 1214
Comments 0