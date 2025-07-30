Duane "Keefe D" Davis is accused of orchestrating the 1996 murder of 2Pac. According to Billboard, however, he's now asking the Nevada Supreme Court to drop the charges. The outlet reports that in a motion filed yesterday (July 29), his legal team alleges that prosecutors lack hard evidence.

“This prosecution has captured worldwide attention,” attorney Carl Arnold writes. “The global public is watching how Nevada upholds due process, fairness, and the rule of law in one of the most closely scrutinized criminal proceedings in recent memory.”

Keefe D has admitted to being involved in the deadly shooting on multiple occasions. In 2019, he even published a memoir. In it, he alleges that he handed the gun to his nephew Orlando Anderson. Anderson, along with others who were allegedly in the vehicle, have since passed away.

Keefe D Trial

Keefe D's team argues that prosecutors lack evidence outside of his statements, and that they aren't enough to support the charges. “Nevada law is unambiguous: a conviction cannot rest solely on an uncorroborated extrajudicial statement,” they write. “The State has offered nothing to corroborate the trustworthiness of Mr. Davis’s alleged statements, and nothing independently connecting him to the murder itself.”

“Although Mr. Davis was not charged until 2023, the prosecution arises from a homicide that occurred in 1996—nearly three decades ago,” they add. “The Court should exercise its discretion to hear the petition on the merits now—before the damage is done.”

Keefe D's team filed a motion requesting that the charges be thrown out earlier this year. “They need to have something else, a gun, a witness, something else that puts this gentleman, those three co-conspirators in the car,” Arnold stated during a court hearing at the time. The judge denied the motion, meaning the case would go to trial. At the time of writing, the trial is scheduled to begin in February of 2026.