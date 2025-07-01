Suge Knight Reveals What 2Pac Told Afeni Shakur In The Final Moments Of His Life In The Hospital

Suge Knight's comments come as Duane “Keffe D” Davis will finally be heading to trial for his alleged role in the killing of 2Pac, next year.

Suge Knight recalled 2Pac's final moments while speaking with People for an interview the publication put out on Tuesday. In doing so, he explained that he was by the rapper's side and even detailed his mother Afeni Shakur's alleged message to doctor's as he passed away.

Knight was in the car with 'Pac when he was shot and killed in Las Vegas in 1996.“I got out and tried to tell the officers what happened while I was bleeding everywhere,” Knight said of the scene, as caught by Billboard. “Also, I then was getting 2Pac out the car, even when the door was open. I had to go over there bleeding everywhere, take the seat belt off him. When we get into the ambulance, Pac is funny as f—k. He cracking jokes. I’m cracking jokes. Pac’s like, ‘S—t, when we heal up, you know what we doing.'”

Doctors attempted mulitple operations to stop the rapper's internal bleeding. At one point, Knight says 2Pac allegedly pleaded with his mother to let him go. “The doctors came in and brought him back. And his mom said, ‘Don’t ever do that again. If he’s having complications, don’t touch him,'” Knight claimed. “'Don’t bring him back. Let him go.'”

Keffe D's Arrest
Las Vegas Police Department Holds News Conference On Arrest In 1996 Murder Of Tupac Shakur
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: An image on a television monitor shows a photo of Tupac Shakur (L) and Marion "Suge" Knight Jr. in a car in Las Vegas the night Shakur was killed as (L-R) Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson hold a news conference at the LVMPD headquarters on the arrest and indictment of Duane "Keefe D" Davis for the 1996 murder of Shakur on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A Nevada grand jury indicted Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Despite 2Pac being cremated, Knight says the rapper told him different plans for his funeral before he passed. “[2Pac] told me, ‘When I go, I want every rapper at my funeral to grab the mic. I want them to kiss me head to toe. Just like in ‘Life Goes On.’ He didn’t want to be cremated,” he claimed.

While decades went on without an arrest in the shooting of 2Pac, police finally brought charges against Duane “Keffe D” Davis in 2023. His trial will begin in February 2026. He faces a murder charge for his alleged connection to the attack.

