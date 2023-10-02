Ice-T Reacts To Keefe D’s Arrest Over 2Pac Murder: “People Talk Too Much”

Ice-T has addressed the arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis in connection to the murder of 2Pac. Speaking with AllHipHop, Ice-T explained that he doesn't understand how it took authorities this long to solve the case. He noted that Keefe D has spoken about the killing in countless interviews over the years.

“My initial thought was ‘people talk too much,'” Ice-T said. “I think L.A. knew exactly how this thing played out, I just don’t really understand why it took law enforcement so long, because if I say that I’m in a car with somebody that does something, I’m part of the crime. If I go over to your house and ask you for a gun and you give it to me and I go do it, you aided and abetted the crime.

Police Arrest Keefe D For The Murder Of 2Pac

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: (L-R) Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson hold a news conference at the LVMPD headquarters on the arrest and indictment of Duane "Keefe D" Davis for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A Nevada grand jury indicted Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ice-T continued: “So my point is that with all the interviews and all the books where dude just happened to say it 100 times on interviews he did: ‘I was in the car’—he said it. No one else said it. He said it. So why? Why? Why would you say that if you didn’t want to get caught? So you know, I got no love for dude. It was a chain of events that should not have ever happened. It’s all out of my realm of understanding.”

“He names everybody else in the car,” he added. “And now he’s basically dead—he’s gonna spend the rest of his life in prison all by his own hand. You don’t even need anybody to testify.” Prosecutors claim that Keefe D ordered the hit on 2Pac out of "retribution" for an altercation that occurred earlier in the night. He will appear in court on Wednesday, October 4, for his arraignment.

