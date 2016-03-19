afeni shakur
- TVTupac Shakur's "Dear Mama" Docuseries Premieres In AprilThe five-part series premieres in April and the director promises it will host unreleased audio and video of the late Rap icon.By Erika Marie
- MusicSnoop Dogg Fainted When He Saw Tupac On His DeathbedSnoop said Suge Knight told him Pac would be fine, but it was Pac's mother, Afeni Shakur, who helped him find the strength to say goodbye to his friend.By Erika Marie
- MoviesAfeni Shakur, Mother Of Tupac, Biopic In The WorksA biopic based on the life of Afeni Shakur is currently in the works.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTupac Shakur's Sister Sues Executor Of Mother's Estate, Alleges He Embezzled Millions: ReportSekyiwa Shakur claims Tom Whalley has abused his power and refuses to return Tupac's gold records, jewelry, artwork, cars—all while making millions.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentHow Does 2Pac And Eminem's "Loyal To The Game" Hold Up?Charged with the daunting task of producing a posthumous 2Pac Album, how did Eminem ultimately fare on "Loyal To The Game?" By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentThe Duality Of Tupac's Relationship With WomenWe examine the seemingly conflicting ideals that resided within the psyche of the late Tupac Shakur.By Robert Blair
- MusicTupac Shakur's Estate Sends Special Mother's Day MessageTupac's estate is selling new merch for Mother's Day.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTwo Posthumous Tupac Albums Are Reportedly In The WorksTupac's voice will once again speak to the culture. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTupac's Unreleased Music Is Back In The Hands Of His Estate After 5-Year Legal Battle"Tupac Back."By Devin Ch
- StreetwearTupac Shakur's Estate Announces Exclusive Poetry ExhibitionVFILES in New York will host an exclusive exhibition of Tupac's lost poems.By Devin Ch
- Music2Pac And Afeni Shakur Bond In Emotional "All Eyez On Me" ClipRight in time for Mother's Day. By Mitch Findlay
- LifeHere Are All The Celebrities & Cultural Icons Who Died In 20162016 was a bitch and a half. By Angus Walker
- NewsDear Mama (Original Version)In light of the death of Tupac's mother Afeni Shakur, DJ King Assassin shares an alternate cut of "Dear Mama."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsAfeni Shakur Reportedly Set Up Trust To Protect Tupac's Music & LegacyAfeni Shakur made sure Tupac's estate would be in the right hands before she passed away.By Danny Schwartz
- LifeYou Can Buy Tupac's 1996 Hummer H1 For $100,000+Ever wanted to own a famous rapper's used car? Now's your chance.By hnhh
- Original ContentWho Was Afeni Shakur? Remembering Tupac's MotherRIP Afeni Shakur (1947-2016).By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJada Pinkett-Smith Shares Open Letter About Afeni ShakurJada Pinkett-Smith addresses the passing of Afeni Shakur with an open letter.By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickTupac's Mother Afeni Shakur Passes Away At 69Tupac's mom passed away last night at the age of 69.By Rose Lilah
- NewsAfeni Shakur's Husband Wants Part Of The Tupac Estate For AlimonyAfeni Shakur does not want her soon to be ex-husband to get any alimony from the Tupac Estate.By hnhh