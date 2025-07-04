Suge Knight Alleges Tupac Begged Suge To Kill Him After Vegas Shooting

Suge Knight has made many allegations about the murder of Tupac Shakur, and some folks even allege that he was responsible.

Suge Knight recently sat down for a new PEOPLE interview in which he makes many allegations concerning the tragic death of Tupac Shakur. Among the many shocking claims in this conversation, one of the most interesting revolves around the final hours of 2Pac on this Earth.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Suge recalled the fatal 1996 Las Vegas shooting that eventually took the Oakland legend's life. When the Death Row boss saw him, he was still awake and allegedly cracking jokes about wanting a blunt and Hennessy. However, things eventually got worse that night, and 'Pac was breaking down in pain, exhaustion, and fear over going back to prison.

Then, Knight alleged, Shakur asked his colleague to "kill" or "shoot" him, since he thought self-harm would block him from heaven. Then, his mother Afeni Shakur allegedly gave Tupac pills according to Suge Knight, and told doctors to not bring him back if he succumbed. Suge called this alleged choice from Afeni the hardest one in the world, but he claims it was out of love.

Tupac Shooting

Also, Suge Knight made allegations about Tupac Shakur's remains after his passing. "He told me, ‘When I go, I want every rapper at my funeral to grab the mic. I want them to kiss me head to toe. Just like in ‘Life Goes On,'" he alleged. However, Afeni Shakur allegedly wanted him cremated, and Suge allegedly paid a million dollars in cash to expedite the process.

Then, Knight alleged, some of 'Pac's friends smoked his ashes. "I was so happy to say I was on probation, I couldn’t smoke," he alleged. "I was probably the only one who didn’t hit him. [...] You got to understand, that’s what made sense. It was symbolic. It’s like… You keep part of him."

Elsewhere, Suge Knight's accusations about Tupac's murder connect to those allegedly responsible for it. Suge has his own allegations in this regard. But he instead pointed the alleged blame at Snoop Dogg and Shakur's alleged killer Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who will face trial eventually for this tragic murder and is currently behind bars

