Suge Knight Claims That 2Pac's Family And Friends Smoked His Ashes After His Death

MIAMI - AUGUST 29: Producer Suge Knight arrives at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena August 29, 2004 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)
Suge Knight recently opened up about what happened immediately after 2Pac died, including a gesture he described as "symbolic."

2Pac's death was one of the most tragic events in hip-hop history, and former Death Row Records head Suge Knight sat down with People to share new details about what happened in the immediate aftermath of the MC's murder.

Knight claims that Pac's mother, the late Afeni Shakur, wanted his body cremated as soon as possible. “She came up to me and said, ‘Get it done. Now,’” Knight told People. “I told her, ‘Look, I don’t know if I can do that.’” He claimed that a few weeks earlier, Shakur allegedly outlined different plans for his funeral, which did not include cremation. “He told me, ‘When I go, I want every rapper at my funeral to grab the mic. I want them to kiss me head to toe. Just like in ‘Life Goes On.’” He added that Afeni cursed him out after he hesitated, and alleged that he paid $1 million in cash to make the cremation happen as quickly as he could.

Suge Knight also claims that the night Pac was cremated, a bag full of his ashes was passed around. He said that some of Pac's associates and friends rolled up some of the ashes, put them in a blunt, and smoked them.

“I was so happy to say I was on probation, I couldn’t smoke [...] I was probably the only one who didn’t hit him [...] You gotta understand, that’s what made sense. It was symbolic. It’s like… you keep part of him," he explained.

Suge Knight has been in prison since 2018 after pleading no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge following a 2015 hit-and-run. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison after triggering California's habitual offender laws. In March, he unsuccessfully attempted to get his sentence overturned. He will be eligible for parole in 2034.

As for 2Pac, the late rapper's name recently made its way back into the headlines after Complex delivered a controversial list of the greatest LA rappers of all time. Pac's name was notably absent, which they explained as being a result of him originally being from New York. Some rappers took exception to this, and The Game responded by placing him at #1 on his own list. Nearly 30 years after his death, 2Pac continues to be among the most well-respected rappers of all time. Any new story about him is a welcome one, even when it's something like what Knight outlined.

