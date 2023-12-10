Suge Knight Accuses Jimmy Iovine Of Turning 2Pac's Mom Against Him

During a recent episode of his podcast, Collect Call With Suge Knight, the former Death Row boss opened up about the label's partnership with Interscope. Interscope gained exclusive distribution rights to Death Row's music in the 90s. According to Knight, he once reached out to Jimmy Iovine for his archives. He defined this as “your masters, any songs you put out, any songs you didn’t put out.”

Unfortunately, however, he claims he was told that Iovine no longer had some of the music. Iovine's reasoning for this was that 2Pac's mother Afeni Shakur allegedly took them from him at gunpoint. He alleged that she and some armed men came and then demanded him to hand over any music featuring 2Pac.

Read More: Jimmy Iovine Sued For Sexual Assault: What We Know

Suge Knight On Jimmy Iovine

Afeni also once visited Knight while he was in prison, and informed him that she was told he was involved in having her son murdered. “I said, ‘Who is they?'" he explained. “She said, ‘The mothaf*ckers at Interscope.’ So she never told me who and the light finally clicked on. Oh, I get it. So muthaf*ckas trying to work me. They gonna turn her against me, they gonna lie on me, and the saddest thing about that sh*t — she died without knowing the truth.”

Duane "Keefe D" Davis was later arrested and charged with the late icon's murder, though he's not believed to have pulled the trigger. According to Knight, this came as a shock to him. “I [didn't] think Keefe D would ever get arrested, nor do I want to see him get arrested," he said on another podcast episode. "Let’s get one thing straight, first and foremost: me and Keefe D played on the same Pop Warner football team. And whatever circumstances — if he had an involvement with anything, if he didn’t have an involvement with anything, I wouldn’t wish somebody going to prison on my worst enemy.” What do you think of Suge Knight suggesting that Jimmy Iovine could have turned 2Pac's mother against him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Suge Knight Trolls Diddy With Justin Combs Throwback Picture Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

[Via]