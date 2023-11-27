Jimmy Iovine Sued For Sexual Assault: What We Know

As the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) was set to expire on November 24, 2023, a number of cases were filed against prominent figures in the music industry. For example, Sean Combs was accused of sex trafficking and physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. In the following week, several other plaintiffs filed lawsuits against Diddy related to alleged sexual abuse. Prominent names like Jamie Foxx, LA Reid, and Axl Rose have also had lawsuits filed against them.

Jimmy Iovine, the music mogul and the co-founder of Interscope Records, could soon be under the same fire. Right before the end of ASA, he was accused of sexual misconduct by an unidentified woman. Here’s what we know about the case so far.

What Is The Adult Survivors Act?

First of all, it’s important to understand what the Adult Survivors Act is. According to New York State Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal, the ASA is a bill that “provides victims of sexual assault who were 18 years or older at the time of their abuse a one-year look-back period to file a lawsuit against their abuser and, if applicable, the institution that harbored them, no matter how long ago the crime occurred.” Within the one-year period, affected persons would be able to file lawsuits on historic sex crimes without hindrance from the statute of limitations.

The Case Against Jimmy Iovine

Alarmingly, over 2,500 cases were filed under this act while it was active. While he has only been issued a court summons now, Iovine could soon be facing a similar lawsuit as well. The summon was filed on November 22, 2023, when an anonymous woman, identified as Jane Doe, accused Jimmy Iovine of assault and battery. Additionally, it was issued by the New York County Supreme Court, and signed by attorneys Kevin Mintzer and Doug Wigdor. In the document obtained from the court, Jane Doe alleges that she was “sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation in violation of anti-discriminatory laws in or around August 2007.”

Iovine's Rep Responds

Subsequently, an unnamed spokesperson from Iovine responded in a statement to Variety. “We are quite shocked and baffled by this alleged claim,” they said. “This inquiry is the first we’ve heard of this matter. No one has ever made a claim like this against Jimmy Iovine, nor have we been contacted or made aware of any complaint by anyone, including this unknown plaintiff prior to now.”

Nonetheless, Jane Doe now seeks damages as a result of her alleged abuse at the hands of the music executive. Her legal documents, according to PEOPLE, state that “her amount for relief will be determined at trial for, but not limited to, physical injury, economic and compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees and costs.”

The trial will take place at the New York County Supreme Court.

Iovine must provide a notice of appearance or request for complaint within 20 days of receiving the summons. However, he will have an additional 10 days to respond if the summons isn’t delivered to him personally. In the meantime, Doe’s attorneys have offered no further comments.

