Jamie Foxx Accused Of Sexual Assault In New Lawsuit

An unnamed woman recently filed a lawsuit against Jamie Foxx, accusing the comedian of sexual assault. According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, the woman met Foxx at Catch NYC & Roof in 2015. She says that she noticed him right away, and eventually took a photo with him at her friend's request. Allegedly, however, things took an unfortunate turn after that when he began to touch her without consent.

She claims that Foxx appeared to be intoxicated, and started making suggestive comments towards her. "Sure, baby anything for you," he allegedly responded to their photo request, "Wow, you have that supermodel body." Foxx is also accused of telling her she smelled good, and comparing her to actress Gabrielle Union. Allegedly, he later pulled her off to the side and began to touch her.

Jamie Foxx Sued For Alleged NYC Assault

Jamie Foxx attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Foxx then allegedly placed his hands on the woman's waist and later moved them up to her breasts. At this point, she says she tried to move away from him. She claims that there were others around, including security guards, as the alleged incident took place. According to her, they didn't intervene. Allegedly, he then put his hands into her pants and touched her genitals before her friend approached and he stopped.

The woman claims that she suffered injuries as a result of the alleged assault. She also says that she suffered emotional pain and suffering following the alleged "sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery." On top of suing Foxx, she's also suing Catch, as well as its employees. She's seeking compensatory and punitive damages. Her suit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act. What do you think of the allegations brought forward against Jamie Foxx? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]