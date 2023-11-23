Axl Rose Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault By Former Penthouse Model

Today, former penthouse model Sheila Kennedy filed a lawsuit against Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose. She accuses the performer of sexually assaulting her in the 80s, detailing the alleged attack in the suit. Kennedy claims that they met at a nightclub in 1989 and eventually ended up in an NYC hotel room together. She alleges that he then “violently” sexually assaulted her. Kennedy describes him allegedly “[knocking] her to the floor,” dragging her by her hair, then assaulting her.

She accuses him of attacking her “while he was in a sexual, volatile rage,” per the suit. It also states that “Kennedy did not consent and felt overpowered." Allegedly, "she understood that the safest thing to do was to lie in bed and wait for Rose to finish assaulting her.”

Sheila Kennedy Accuses Axl Rose Of Attacking Her In 1989

Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performs in concert during weekend one of the 2019 ACL Fest at Zilker Park on October 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

“Her account is unfortunately all too typical of a culture of violence and sexual misconduct that has been allowed to exist in plain sight for decades. It’s not just individual musicians stepping out of line, but an industrial system of enabling them and then covering up their misconduct and crimes, silencing survivors and normalizing sexual assault. We hope Sheila’s bravery helps other victims find their voice," Dr. Ann Olivarius, chair of the executive committee at McAllister Olivarius, told CNN.

Axl Rose's attorney, Alan S. Gutman, shared a statement with the outlet denying the allegations. “Simply put, this incident never happened," he said. “Notably, these fictional claims were filed the day before the New York State filing deadline expires. Though he doesn’t deny the possibility of a fan photo taken in passing, Mr. Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to the Plaintiff, and has never heard about these fictional allegations prior to today ... Mr. Rose is confident this case will be resolved in his favor,” he also added. What are your thoughts on the allegations brought forward against Axl Rose? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

