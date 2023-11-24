Diddy Spokesperson Claims He's Being "Targeted" Amid Third Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Yesterday, Diddy was hit with a third lawsuit for alleged assault. It follows Cassie's lawsuit, which she filed against the Bad Boy Records founder earlier this month. He and Cassie reached a settlement shortly after the long list of allegations came out, but he continues to maintain his innocence.

This latest lawsuit comes from former Syracuse University student Joi Dickerson-Neal, who accuses Diddy of raping her in the 90s. According to her, he allegedly drugged her after she left her drink unattended on a table during a date. She claims to have "reluctantly" agreed to the date in the first place, as she says she had heard of his alleged “mistreatment of women.” Dickerson-Neal further accuses him of revenge porn, alleging that he filmed her assault and shared the video with others. A spokesperson for Diddy has now responded to the suit, denying the allegations. They claim that the performer is simply being "targeted," accusing the alleged victim of "exploiting" the Adult Survivors Act.

Diddy Spokesperson Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations

"These are civil suits with fabricated claims of misconduct from 30 years ago, which are nothing but a blatant money grab," they told TMZ. "Mr. Combs is being unfairly targeted by anonymous accusers who lie for financial gain. The New York Legislature never intended the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited." There's been an influx in sexual assault lawsuits against various figures in recent days, which is believed to be because the deadline for New York's Adult Survivors Act was yesterday.

“Our client has not been able to escape the continuing impact of the harm Combs caused her many years ago. Through the Adult Survivors Act, she can avail herself to the courts to finally seek justice,” Dickerson-Neal's lawyer Jonathan Goldhirsh says. What do you think of Diddy's response to this latest lawsuit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

