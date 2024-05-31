Diddy Recruits Alleged Russian Spy’s Former Lawyer To Fight Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diddy is preparing for battle.

Diddy's ongoing legal issues only continue to heat up, as he's currently facing several lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. The allegations have come from at least eight different individuals, including former Syracuse University student Joi Dickerson-Neal. She alleges that the Bad Boy Records founder drugged and raped her in 1991, which he denies. She also accuses him of participating in revenge porn by sharing explicit footage of her with his associates in the music industry. Per her lawsuit, this was detrimental to both her mental health and reputation.

"These are civil suits with fabricated claims of misconduct from 30 years ago, which are nothing but a blatant money grab," a spokesperson for the mogul told TMZ in November. "Mr. Combs is being unfairly targeted by anonymous accusers who lie for financial gain. The New York Legislature never intended the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited." Regardless, the lawsuits appear to keep coming, with the latest being filed as recently as last week.

Diddy Hires Michael Tremonte Amid Legal Battle

Hurant's attorney, Michael Tremonte speaking to the press outside the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Now, as he prepares to battle it out in court over Dickerson-Neal's lawsuit, he's hired some new legal representation. According to legal documents obtained by AllHipHop earlier this week, lawyer Michael Tremonte of Sher Tremonte LLP will handle the case, which is in its early stages. Tremonte has previously represented some notable clients, including Rinat Akhmetshin. Akhmetshin is a Russian-American lobbyist who sued William Browder for allegedly defaming him as a Russian spy.