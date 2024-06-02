Diddy Gets A Small Win In Assault Lawsuit Amid Other Cases

Diddy was able to ensure that his businesses would avoid scrutiny in this specific legal case, a luxury he might not find elsewhere.

Diddy may have a lot of legal issues on his plate amid various accusations of sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking, but there are still dubs here and there for him per AllHipHop. Moreover, there's a new development in the assault lawsuit against him from Joi Dickerson-Neal, who claims that he assaulted her in 1991. Specifically, the court dismissed both Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings and Combs Enterprises from the case, per a new stipulation that called for the withdrawal of these companies from this suit. Apparently, both parties reached a mutual agreement and follows a motion to dismiss from Sean Combs' legal team on April 26.

Furthermore, the reasoning behind this dismissal is reportedly that Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings and Combs Enterprises didn't exist when the alleged assault occurred in this case. Dickerson-Neal submitted an amendment to her complaint that removed all charges against these companies, signed off by her lawyers and a judge earlier in the week. Diddy is now the sole defendant in this case, and must answer to this amended complaint by June 21 of this year. On the other hand, Dickerson-Neal has until July 19 to file any opposition, and he can respond in support of his motion by August 2.

Diddy Performs At The 2023 MTV VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Regardless of these stipulations, this is still an active and unresolved case based in allegations that Diddy non-consensually drugged and assaulted Dickerson-Neal in 1991 when she was a student at Syracuse University. He has denied any and all alleged wrongdoing brought forth by this lawsuit and others. The Bad Boy mogul's legal team argues that some claims concerning sex trafficking and non-consensual filming emerged under laws that did not exist when the alleged incidents occurred. These allegations, in addition to all others, are represented by around seven lawsuits against him at press time.