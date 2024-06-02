Diddy Gets A Small Win In Assault Lawsuit Amid Other Cases

BYGabriel Bras Nevares569 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Sean Combs attends the 'Killing Them Softly' Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Diddy was able to ensure that his businesses would avoid scrutiny in this specific legal case, a luxury he might not find elsewhere.

Diddy may have a lot of legal issues on his plate amid various accusations of sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking, but there are still dubs here and there for him per AllHipHop. Moreover, there's a new development in the assault lawsuit against him from Joi Dickerson-Neal, who claims that he assaulted her in 1991. Specifically, the court dismissed both Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings and Combs Enterprises from the case, per a new stipulation that called for the withdrawal of these companies from this suit. Apparently, both parties reached a mutual agreement and follows a motion to dismiss from Sean Combs' legal team on April 26.

Furthermore, the reasoning behind this dismissal is reportedly that Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings and Combs Enterprises didn't exist when the alleged assault occurred in this case. Dickerson-Neal submitted an amendment to her complaint that removed all charges against these companies, signed off by her lawyers and a judge earlier in the week. Diddy is now the sole defendant in this case, and must answer to this amended complaint by June 21 of this year. On the other hand, Dickerson-Neal has until July 19 to file any opposition, and he can respond in support of his motion by August 2.

Read More: Diddy Gets Two Middle Fingers From Kesha At WeHo Pride: Watch

Diddy Performs At The 2023 MTV VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Regardless of these stipulations, this is still an active and unresolved case based in allegations that Diddy non-consensually drugged and assaulted Dickerson-Neal in 1991 when she was a student at Syracuse University. He has denied any and all alleged wrongdoing brought forth by this lawsuit and others. The Bad Boy mogul's legal team argues that some claims concerning sex trafficking and non-consensual filming emerged under laws that did not exist when the alleged incidents occurred. These allegations, in addition to all others, are represented by around seven lawsuits against him at press time.

However, there's a chance that these allegations could become criminal charges, as a grand jury is reportedly probing Diddy's actions. Given the recent video of him assaulting Cassie, there might be far more scrutiny and attention to detail with these suits now. This could either work in the New York native's favor or against him, but either way, it's a horrible look for his public image. We'll see what else develops to push this scandal forward.

Read More: 50 Cent Agrees With Biggie’s Mother, Wants To “Slap” Diddy Too

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
2022 Billboard Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicDiddy Wants Select Claims In Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed1449
2015 BET Awards - ShowMusicDiddy Secures New Legal Representation Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits1129
Sean "Diddy" Combs Visits MTV's "TRL" - December 1, 2005MusicDiddy Spokesperson Claims He's Being "Targeted" Amid Third Sexual Assault Lawsuit4.3K
Billboard Power 100 Event - InsideMusicUMG Boss Lucian Grainge Wants Court To Dismiss Him From Lil Rod's Diddy Lawsuit1.8K