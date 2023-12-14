Diddy Secures New Legal Representation Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Last month, Diddy's ex Cassie filed a lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder, accusing him of rape, physical and emotional abuse, and more. The two of them settled shortly after she filed, but her suit was followed by three similar ones. Diddy has since denied the allegations.

Now, it appears as though the mogul is gearing up for a serious legal battle, enlisting the help of some prominent attorneys. According to AllHipHop's Kyle Eustice, Diddy now has Jonathan D. Davis, Alyssa M. Pronley, and Anthony C. LoMonaco on retainer. The outlet reports that they'll represent him in his cases against former Syracuse University student Joi Dickerson-Neal and against an anonymous woman. Dickerson-Neal accuses him of sexually assaulting her in 1991 while the anonymous woman accuses him and Harve Pierre of gang-raping her when she was 17.

Read More: Diddy Reality Show Scrapped By Hulu

Diddy Has Three New Attorneys On Retainer

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Following news of his fourth sexual assault lawsuit, Diddy took to social media to once again deny the allegations. "Enough is enough," his message began. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear; I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

In light of the suits, at least 18 different brands have reportedly cut ties with Diddy. It was also recently revealed that he had a Hulu show in the works, Diddy+7, which has now been scrapped. He's additionally in the running for a Grammy, but it's unclear whether he'll be invited to the awards ceremony. “We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves," the Recording Academy announced this week. What do you think of Diddy securing his legal team amid his sexual assault lawsuits? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Why Did Mase Fall Out With Diddy?

[Via]