Diddy & Harve Pierre Want Jane Doe To Lose Anonymity In Gang Rape Lawsuit: Report

Diddy and Harve Pierre reportedly want the Jane Doe accusing them of gang rape to lose her anonymity. While the defendants already know who she is, they want her identity to be a matter of public record. The alleged victim's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, argues that the high-profile nature of the case, in conjunction with the fact she was underage at the time of the alleged assault, should give her grounds to keep her identity private.

“On December 9, 2023, counsel for [Diddy and Harve Pierre] indicated that they do not consent to [Jane Doe’s] motion to proceed anonymously,” Wigdor explained, as noted by AllHipHop. “Because of the high-profile nature of the Defendants, compounded with the fact that [Jane Doe] was only seventeen years old at the time of the sexual assault alleged in the Complaint, she should be permitted to proceed under a pseudonym and pursue her claims with anonymity. The media attention of this action would undoubtedly create a chilling effect on future plaintiffs in similar circumstances should Ms. Doe be forced to disclose her identity."

Diddy Attends Met Gala In 2023

Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan. Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

He added: “[Jane Doe] has experienced significant trauma as a result of Defendants’ sexual assault and rape and would certainly experience significant harm if she is forced to reveal her identity to the public.” The woman is the fourth person to come forward with accusations against Diddy in recent weeks. The lawsuits began with Cassie in November, although she and Diddy settled a day later.

Diddy finally broke his silence on the lawsuits, earlier this month. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy." From there, he labeled the allegations "sickening" and accused the victims of looking for a "quick payday." He added: "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth." Be on the lookout for further updates on the lawsuits against Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

