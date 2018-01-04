attorneys
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Attorneys Open "Motion To Dismiss" Appeal After YSL RICO Trial PauseThugger is once again facing delays in his court process after a co-defendant was stabbed in jail.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDiddy Secures New Legal Representation Amid Sexual Assault LawsuitsDiddy has faced some tremendous consequences in light of his allegations.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeDaBaby's Lawyers Says Walmart Shooting Footage Supports Self-Defense ClaimDaBaby's lawyers say the viral surveillance footage was reviewed by prosecutors. By Aron A.
- CrimeBreonna Taylor's Attorneys Urge LMPD To Get Rid Of Plainclothes OfficersBreonna Taylor's attorneys want the LMPD to follow in the NYPD's footsteps and disband their plainclothes police unit.By Lynn S.
- MusicYG Claims Innocence In Shooting Involving His SUV: "I Was Nowhere Near The Scene"YG insists he didn't know the SUV had gone missing.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo Demands Retrial After Learning Of "Jury Misconduct"5 jurors are reported to have indulged in "forbidden materials."By Devin Ch
- MusicJay-Z's Former Lawyers Drop Lawsuit Against Him Over Purchase Of TIDALJay-Z catches another W in court.By Aron A.
- SportsEric Reid's Legal Team Disagrees With NFL/NFLPA ReportReid's team feels like some of the information was wrong.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B Lands Date For Deposition In $15M Lawsuit Against Former ManagerCardi B will sit for a deposition in March 2019.By Aron A.
- SocietyAlaska Hit With 7.0 Earthquake, Triggering Tsunami WarningAnchorage, Alaska was ravaged by one of the strongest earthquakes in US history.By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine's New Attorney Once Busted For Sneaking Drugs Into Jail: ReportDawn Florio has been supporting Tekashi for months.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game's Arrest Warrant Dropped After Turning Over Financial Documents: ReportThe Game won't have to fear U.S. Marshals arresting him anymore.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentAsia Argento Threatens "Jimmy" With Legal Action If He Talks "Sex Scandal"Asia Argento's accuser is ready to bear "all the facts" in a tell-all interview airing on Italian TV.By Devin Ch
- MusicVybz Kartel Reportedly Admitted To Murder In Text MessagesVybz Kartel's defense team argue that the phone was compromised.By Aron A.
- Entertainment50 Cent Still Joking About Teairra Mari Sex Tape After Reaching Instagram Milestone50 Cent ponders if he needs to leak his own sex tape to gain followers.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill's Lawyer Calls Judge Brinkley An "Immature, Petulant, Ignorant Child"Joe Tacopina is astonished by Judge Genece Brinkley's decisions.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Speaks On Gun & Drugs Conviction With The Ladies From "The View"Meek Mill continues in his journey to spread awareness about prison reform.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Has More Than Enough Evidence To Have Conviction Overturned: ReportAccording to an expert, there is more than enough evidence supporting Meek Mill's post-conviction relief act.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Working With Trump Family To Free Imprisoned GrandmotherKim continues her mission to liberate Alice Marie Johnson. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicMeek Mill Reportedly Will Not Be Released From Prison Next WeekWe definitely got our hopes up this time.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna's Lawyers Are Receiving Death ThreatsThe Blac Chyna Sex Scandal has taking yet another ugly turn, as her legal team is now receiving death threats.By Devin Ch
- MusicSuge Knight's Former Lawyers Busted For Attempted Witness BriberySuge Knight's former lawyers have been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe witnesses. By Matt F
- MusicSuge Knight Says Cops Are Spying On His Calls With His LawyersSuge Knight gave prosecutors an earful over what he thought were dirty tactics. By Matt F