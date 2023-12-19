Young Thug Attorneys Open "Motion To Dismiss" Appeal After YSL RICO Trial Pause

When Young Thug's YSL RICO trial began to make some headway, the Atlanta native likely felt some serious relief. Of course, he's well aware that the legal process is slow-moving. Still, having recent delays put a halt on things isn't easy for the multi-talent's mental health. Thankfully, he has a stellar legal team working to make sure that freedom remains possible for their client. Earlier in December, attorney Brian Steel promised that an appeal would be filed on Thug's behalf for a motion to dismiss his case. Today (December 18), it looks like he made good on his word.

"[Steel] is trying to expedite the appeal so it will be heard at the same time as the trial," @ThuggerDaily on Twitter reported on the first of the month. "If the judge's decision is overturned, the case would end," they further explained. Now that the case appeal is open, the So Much Fun hitmaker and his attorneys are waiting to find out if the appropriate court is willing to hear their story.

Brian Steel's Fight for Young Thug's Freedom Continues

YSL RICO proceedings are now on hold until the new year after a co-defendant was stabbed in jail. "Remember yesterday we recessed because one of our participants had a medical issue and I was telling you about that? Well, unfortunately, that medical condition still exists. Given the length of time that we will probably address that, it might be just more prudent to recess you. An early recess. Instead of recessing you this Friday, I'm gonna recess you for the holidays, today," Judge Glanville told the jury.

Elsewhere in the world of crime and hip-hop, YNW Melly prosecutors are currently attempting to use his song lyrics against him in their long-spanning double-murder case. After a mistrial was declared this past summer, the Florida native is due to return to court in Broward County come February 2024. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

