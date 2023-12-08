Young Thug's Brother Falsely Identified By Witness In YSL RICO Trial

Thug's brother wasn't even in court as he's serving a prison sentence.

After exhaustive pre-trial processes and jury selection, the Young Thug YSL RICO trial finally got underway late last month. In the wake of the trial's start revelations were coming at a rapid-fire pace. But the trial has had as many bizarre moments as its had dramatic reveals. The most recent strange development came late in the afternoon yesterday when a witness was asked by the prosecution to identify Quantavious Grier, better known as Thug's brother.

The witness doesn't exactly nail it, giving a somewhat muddled answer while looking around the courtroom. “Well, he was sittin’ over there, but I don’t know where he’s sittin’ at now,” he said before making an ultimately inaccurate guess at where Grier was. The person he was pointing at turned out to actually be one of the attorneys in the courtroom. The strange moment is punctuated by the fact that it would have been impossible for the witness to identify Grier in the first place. Earlier this year he was sentenced to 10 years in prison as part of a felony murder case. Check out the awkward unfolding of events in court.

Witness Mis-Identifies Young Thug's Brother

The high-profile trial has been a bit of a roller coaster since the very start. The opening day proceedings were delayed when the jury had to be briefly dismissed. That happened because it came to light that the prosecution had failed to share the entirety of their opening statement with the defense before the trial got underway. That came after some heated exchanges with lawyers on both sides with the judge in the case. He's repeatedly expressed his frustration with how legal process matters are being handled in the case.

Once the trial actually got underway it didn't necessarily sort things out. One of the jurors from the case has already had to be dismissed due to injury when they fell ill over the weekend. What do you think of the strange moment in court where a witness identifies an attorney as Young Thug's brother? Let us know in the comment section below.

