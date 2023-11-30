Ralo Calls Young Thug's RICO Charges "Weak"

Young Thug's eagerly-anticipated YSL RICO trial finally got rolling earlier this week, which sees him being tried for various gang charges. So far, the process has been pretty chaotic, and rumblings of Judge Ural Glanville ruling it a mistrial have already begun. Thugger's being accused of leading what prosecutors have labeled a "criminal street gang," though he maintains his innocence. Countless fans and peers have continued to call for the rapper's release, as he's been locked up for over a year now.

Ralo, who just completed his own time behind bars, recently weighed in on the case on social media. He explained feeling as though the prosecution doesn't have a strong case against the 32-year-old, and are instead trying make him take the fall for crimes others around him have committed. Moreover, Ralo thinks that Young Thug should just be freed already, calling his charges "weak."

Read More: Ralo Blocked From Social Media, His Team Announces

Ralo Weighs In On Young Thug's Trial

“Young Thug [trial] weak as f*ck,” Ralo Tweeted yesterday (November 29). “I can’t even believe they giving Jeff ah hard time like that for them weak a** charges. They might [as] well just let him go. I feel like they just trying blame him for sh*t n***as around him was doing. That sh*t l*me!!!” While many fans agree with Ralo's message, some are curious as to how he was able to share it. It was just recently announced that he's been blocked from social media. His team shared the news on his behalf last week, claiming that he'll have to wait to complete a program to reconnect with fans.

"We thought that we would be able to welcome Ralo home in peace. But he has been restricted from all social media platforms until he completes his program," their post reads. What do you think of Ralo's take on Young Thug's RICO trial? Do you agree that authorities should just let him go already? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Young Thug RICO Trial Judge "Very Angry" In Court, Mistrial Rumblings Begin

[Via]