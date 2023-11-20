Ralo Blocked From Social Media, His Team Announces

Ralo's recent release from jail after a multi-year sentence gave him much reason to celebrate with his loved ones this month. However, that's by no means to say that he still doesn't face challenges in this return to regular life, especially when it relates to his career and connection with fans. Moreover, the rapper's team announced that folks in charge of what's assumedly his post-prison reformative program restricted all of his social media platforms. That means that he won't be able to engage with fans on the Internet, and that his team is managing things right now. Ironically, via an Instagram post, the 32-year-old's entourage let his followers know they're working hard to connect him back to them.

"We thought that we would be able to welcome Ralo home in peace. But he has been restricted from all social media platforms until he completes his program," the post reads. "Please know that we are getting these matters resolved at this very moment, so he can do his BIGG one. We will continue to post and engage with everyone that’s supporting Ralo 'First Day Out' video and single. We will install over 100 billboards across the country [and] over 10 thousand posters. [We'll] push his single in every club and radio station. His first welcome home party will be held in Atlanta at the Josephine Lounge. Please stay tuned for all other dates… #WelcomeHome."

Ralo's Team Stays Strong Despite His Social Media Blocks

Furthermore, seemingly before this restriction, Ralo let folks know that his return to the rap game has been a great one. Most importantly, it's been without any beef and with a lot of support. "Idk why da f**k all the blogs acting as if I got out on sum beef S**t," he commented. "But let's be clear - Money Bagg became Muslim since I been down. I forever put Islam over everything so it's no beef in my heart at all for him. Boggie, Mozzy, 42, G or whoever amongst him. I'm just #TeamDolph so the internet just gone stir up s**t."

Meanwhile, other MCs supported the Atlanta native financially throughout this ordeal. Artists like Lil Baby and others gave him cash to welcome him back. Even though things are still tough for him, he has a great network of artists to pull him out. Let's see how long this restriction lasts. For more news and the latest updates on Ralo, check back in with HNHH.

