1090 Jake Allegedly Has $100K On His Head, Claims Ralo Didn’t Snitch

1090 Jake has made a name for himself in the world of hip hop through his coverage of high-profile artist's legal troubles. The internet personality frequently puts rappers on blast for allegedly "snitching," which it turns out, they aren't fans of. According to him, there are a lot of people who want his voice to be silenced, and some of them are willing to go to great lengths.

During a recent interview with VladTV, 1090 Jake opened up about his newfound "villain" status, noting how he was set on avoiding drama by not being a rapper. Unfortunately, his current path hasn't saved him any of the trouble that comes along with that kind of career, and may have actually caused him more. He even says he once heard that he has a $100K bounty on his head. As for where the rumors originated, he says he isn't sure. "I don't think the city would matter. I think it's just wherever, f*ckin' $100k is $100k," 1090 Jake explained following the revelation. "It's just rumors that just floated in my direction but it's like, you know, that's what comes with the YouTube world. You make more enemies than you know of."

1090 Jake Speaks On The Downsides Of His Career

Elsewhere in the interview, 1090 Jake was asked about Ralo. The Atlanta-born performer's currently behind bars for various money laundering, drug, and gun charges. Earlier this year, his paperwork leaked, resulting in him getting hit with his own set of snitching allegations. According to 1090 Jake, however, the allegations are false.

The personality alleges that Ralo tried to pay someone to take fake charges in attempts to get his own sentence reduced, but his plan never worked out. Fortunately for Ralo, he's scheduled to be released next month. What do you think of 1090 Jake allegedly having $100K on his head? How about his claims that Ralo didn't snitch? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

