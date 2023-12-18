YNW Melly's Lyrics Could Be Used Against Him In Court

With all the focus on Young Thug and the YSL RICO case in recent weeks, many fans have forgotten about the ongoing legal status of YNW Melly. The rapper has been behind bars for years awaiting a verdict in his high-profile double murder trial. His arrest dates all the way back to 2019 for a pair of murders committed in 2018 and he's still awaiting a verdict in the case. Additionally, in July of this year, Melly's first trial came to an end with the declaration of a mistrial.

YNW Melly's second double murder trial is set to begin in February and pre-trial proceedings are underway. In a recent motion filed by the prosecution, they're hoping to introduce a ton of new evidence into the case. According to The Fader, the prosecution filed for 55 songs, 18 audio files, 14 YouTube videos, and four album covers to be introduced as evidence in the re-trial. Included among them is Melly's biggest hit, the unfortunately titled "Murder On My Mind." Subsequently, no verdict on how much of the material will be admissible in the trial has been made yet. Check out more details on what the prosecution is trying to attempt below.

YNW Melly Lyrics Submitted As Evidence

Lyrics being used in court against rappers has been a hot topic of debate for years. The most recent instance was with Young Thug in the YSL RICO trial. When the announcement was made public that some of Thug's lyrics were ruled admissible in court hundreds of thousands of fans and numerous rap figures spoke out against the decision.

The time between Melly's first and second trials has been turbulent for the rapper. He was once again denied bond and had to remain in prison until his second trial. Consequently, he's been in police custody for almost 5 full years now awaiting a verdict in his trial. His second trial has been delayed numerous times following its originally announced October start date. What do you think of YNW Melly potentially having his own lyrics and music videos used in court against him? Let us know in the comment section below.

