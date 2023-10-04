YNW Melly Hit With A New Witness Tampering Charge

There's finally another new development in the YNW Melly case. Last week, his co-defendant YNW Bortlen was scheduled to appear in court but his hearing was ultimately pushed back. Just a few days after that it was revealed that a witness tampering count was being added to his charges. Bortlen had been living free in Florida out on bail until he was arrested and his home was raided earlier this week. It's unclear what specifically happened to cause Bortlen to be accused of witness tampering but he will likely remain in prison until his trial begins.

Now just a day later, YNW Melly is also being hit with a new witness tampering charge. Once again it isn't clear exactly what happened to cause the charge to be made but it's yet another hurdle Melly will have to cross when his trial begins next week. He's expected to face his second trial for double murder starting October 9th. Melly has been in prison for 5 years at this point fighting for his freedom. His first trial ended in a declared mistrial earlier this year after the jury couldn't come to a conclusive verdict. Check out the original reporting on the witness tampering charge below.

YNW Melly's Newest Legal Battle

Fans in the comments seem to think that Melly's chances of beating his case are in jeopardy now. "GGs my guy," one of the top comments reads. “guess who’s going to jail tonight” another top comment reads referencing the notorious Kanye West song.

One person who still believes he can beat his case is YNW Melly himself. He recently wrote a letter to his father which ultimately made its way to Twitter. In the letter he expresses optimism that he will beat the case and come home soon. What do you think of YNW Melly being hit with an additional charge for witness tampering? Let us know in the comment section below.

