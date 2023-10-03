YNW Melly’s Co-Defendant, YNW Bortlen, Hit With Witness Tampering Charges

YNW Melly and his double murder case have been ongoing for years now. Overall, Melly has been in jail for the better part of five years at this point. Although he has applied for bail numerous times, it has never been granted. His first trial this summer was ultimately declared a mistrial as the jury could not decide on an outcome. Subsequently, he will go to trial again, this time on October 9th, which is when the jury selection will begin. However, there is no telling when the arguments will actually start, as jury selection could take weeks.

Now, however, there is a huge development in the case. Although this time around, it is YNW Bortlen who is getting the attention. Bortlen is being tried separately in this case, and many are wondering how he will be treated. He had previously been granted bail and was living freely in Florida. However, that freedom has now come to an abrupt end. According to journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul, YNW Bortlen was arrested on Monday.

YNW Melly To Go To Trial Before Bortlen

As he reports, a raid took place at YNW Bortlen's home. Following the raid, they decided to book him on witness tampering charges. He is currently in Miami-Dade County, which means this is an "out-of-county warrant." Overall, this is not a good development for Bortlen. Although he was going to have to go to trial anyway, he was at least enjoying some sort of freedom. Now, it seems unlikely that he will get bail prior to his trial, which is three months from now.

With Melly's trial starting up next week, this proves to be a development that we will be keeping tabs on.

