YNW Melly’s Ex-Girlfriend Says Police Threatened To Arrest Her To Get Information

YNW Melly's ex-girlfriend, Mariah Hamilton, says that police threatened her with jail time if she didn't divulge information regarding Melly's double-murder case. Appearing on Law&Crime's Sidebar podcast on Monday, Hamilton detailed how police tried to get her to provide dirt on her ex-boyfriend. First, she revealed that she's still working on getting a warrant for her arrest lifted.

"I'm currently wanted," she told host Jesse Weber. "I've tried to get the warrant lifted plenty of times but it's just been a constant battle with my lawyer and the prosecutor [Kristine Bradley]. So I've just been laying low trying to get the warrant lifted before I could even come in and speak my part."

YNW Melly's Case Heads For Retrial

She further explained: "I just want people to know that I'm not running because of any money or anything like that. It's because I don't want to go to jail for something that I didn't do or something that I'm not a part of. I just feel like they’re looking at me wrong and what they're showing is not true." Prosecutors reportedly believe that she spoke with Melly during the night of the shooting. They think she may have information regarding the events of the fateful night.

YNW Melly's Ex-Girlfriend On The Murder Case

Afterward, she explained how police threatened her with legal trouble. "Because I was his girlfriend at the time, so they thought I knew more than what I telling them. Which I didn’t," she explained. "So they were just harassing me. When the situation first happened, I was threatened. I was 17, about to turn 18. They came to my house, telling me they were going to arrest me on accessory after the fact. My mom didn’t know what to do."

