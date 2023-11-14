YNW Melly’s Murder Retrial Delayed Once Again

YNW Melly's murder retrial has been pushed back to February 5, 2024. According to Law & Crime, Judge John Murphy made the decision earlier this week after prosecutors requested a delay. In doing so, he cited “extraordinary circumstances” warranting the extension. The trial was originally set to begin a month earlier.

Melly's mother reacted to the news in a post on social media, Monday. “Lawsuits, lies, delayed trials, overdue bill, seeing death everyday at work but have no choice but to work,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Broken heart, sadness, stress, tears, fears, 5 years.”

YNW Melly Booked In Florida

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - FEBRUARY 13: In this handout photo provided by the Broward's Sheriff's Office, rapper YNW Melly, real name Jamell Demons, is seen in a police booking photo after being charged with two counts of murder in the first degree February 13, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Demons allegedly conspired with Cortlen Henry to fatally shot two other Florida based rappers, Christopher Thomas Jr and Anthony Williams, October 26. (Photo by Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

The prosecution requested a delay in the trial's start date, earlier this month, citing several reasons. “Throughout the defendant’s 20+ pleadings and in court hearings, the defendant complains of the number of witnesses that must be deposed as well as the many motions that must be heard,” prosecutors wrote in one motion. “The defendant complains that the state has filed motions after the court’s discovery cut off, yet the defendant himself has also filed motions after this date. Several of the state’s motions are a result of the defendant’s new criminal activity.” They added: “It is abundantly evident that the defendant is not ready for trial.”

Another primary reason for the delay is the jury selection. Due to an error on the part of the defense, the process needed to be restarted, last week. Melly's team had incorrectly instructed the jury that they needed to find the rapper guilty of everything of which he's accused to proceed with a guilty verdict, which isn't the case. Be on the lookout for further updates on Melly's upcoming trial on HotNewHipHop.

