YNW Melly Trial: Man Who Cooperated In XXXTENTACION Trial To Testify

YNW Melly’s trial will return to court in the near future as prosecutors hope to secure a conviction. The judge declared a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked. Still, the prosecutors have expressed confidence in the outcome during the retrial. Last week, reports emerged that YNW Melly and his co-defendant, YNW Bortlen, were hit with witness tampering charges. But that’s not all. Apparently, they’ve found a new witness to take the stand. Reports reveal that one individual who was recently convicted for his involvement in the XXXTENTACION murder will testify.

According to newly surfaced documents posted to Akademiks’ Instagram page, Robert Allen will be taking the witness stand during YNW Melly’s trial. Allen, who previously testified against his co-defendants in the XXXTENTACION trial, will reportedly testify again. Although it’s unclear what connection Allen has to the case, he’s currently locked up at the same facility as YNW Melly. The two are currently incarcerated at Broward County Jail. Allen was sentenced to 7 years in prison with credit for 5 years already served as he awaited trial.

YNW Melly Retrial

We will see what ends up transpiring during the case. There have already been a few delays ahead of the retrial. Per NBC Miami, the judge pushed back the jury selection process by a week after Melly’s attorneys accused South Florida prosecutors of committing felony obstruction of justice. His defense team alleged that prosecutors failed to disclose that the lead detective previously admitted that he’d be willing to lie during the investigation and while gathering evidence.

Melly’s attorneys asked the judge to remove the Broward County Attorney’s Office and possibly dismiss the case. The request came after Broward Office’s Assistant State Attorney Michelle Boutros testified that she overheard Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti ask a deputy to lie after executing a search warrant outside of his jurisdiction. It seems as though Melly’s attorneys are hoping for a better outcome during the retrial. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding YNW Melly’s case. Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and let us know your thoughts on Melly’s trial.

