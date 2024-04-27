Diddy Wants Select Claims In Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Diddy's team argues that he can't be sued for allegedly breaking laws that didn't exist at the time.

It's no secret that Diddy's been wrapped up in a great deal of legal problems as of late. The Bad Boy Records founder is facing several lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and other alleged crimes. In addition to that, he's currently at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation. Two of the mogul's mansions were raided by Homeland Security last month, putting him and his family up for more public scrutiny than ever.

Now, in one small attempt to fire back, his legal team filed a motion earlier this week to dismiss some of the claims made in Joi Dickerson-Neal's lawsuit. She accuses Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1991 and filed her suit in November. His team is arguing that he can't be sued for allegedly breaking laws that weren't in place at the time.

Diddy's Team Argues That He Can't Be Sued For Allegedly Breaking Laws That Didn't Exist At The Time

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City.

The motion lists statutes, including those involving revenge porn and human trafficking, that weren't around until years after the alleged assault. Diddy's team is asking for all claims under these statutes to be dismissed with prejudice. With that being said, they've also continuously denied the allegations. “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law [New York State’s Adult Survivors Act] can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more," Diddy said previously via a spokesperson.

The judge has yet to make a ruling on the matter. What do you think of Diddy's team filing a motion to dismiss certain claims in Joi Dickerson-Neal's lawsuit against him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

