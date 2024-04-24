Diddy's Alleged Associate Brendan Paul Charged With Felony Drug Possession

TMZ speculates that he could be offered a deal for information.

Last month, a series of events took place that rocked Diddy's foundation. After months of facing lawsuits accusing him of decades of bad behavior, the stakes were raised substantially. That came after the federal government executed two raids on the rap mogul's properties in both Miami and Los Angeles. On the same day, his plane was grounded at the airport in Miami. That led to one of his alleged associates, Brendan Paul, being arrested after cocaine and marijuana candy was found on the plane.

Many have alleged that Paul had been serving as Diddy's main assistant, which makes his arrest a particular issue for the rap mogul. That got worse when he was hit with a felony count of drug possession. The raid executed last month is reportedly part of an investigation into some pretty serious allegations against the rapper. Those accusations include sex trafficking, illegal weapon possession, and more. TMZ speculates that the government could be in position to offer Brendan Paul a deal for information relevant to their investigation.

Alleged Diddy Associate Hit With Felony Charge

Since the raids last month, Diddy has been extremely quiet. But that hasn't stopped tons of people online from bringing up his name. Celebrities from across numerous mediums have shared their takes on his current situation leading to a wide variety of conclusions. During a particularly bizarre crossover earlier this month, DJ Akademiks spoke to Donald Trump Jr. about the allegations against the rap mogul. 50 Cent also hasn't slowed down his near-constant assault against Diddy on Instagram. He was one of the first to start taking aim at the legendary rap figure when allegations first began rolling in last year. Since then he's posted near constantly about the case and the numerous other high-profile figures involved in it.

What do you think of Diddy's alleged associate Brendan Paul being charged with felony drug possession? Do you think he may potentially be in line to share information with the government relevant to their investigation into the rap mogul? Let us know in the comment section below.

