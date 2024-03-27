Diddy Home Raid: Alleged Mule Played For Syracuse Basketball Under Jim Boeheim

Diddy had his homes raided on Monday in connection with a federal investigation into sex trafficking. Overall, these raids became the biggest story in the world. Fans began speculating on what was happening, while others went and decided to make jokes. Additionally, there were others who wanted to get front and center with the media by making false claims. On top of all of this, there were those connected with Diddy who faced consequences for the raids. One such person was a young man named Brendan Paul.

As we reported, Paul has been accused in the past of being a drug "mule" for Diddy. When the mogul was approached at the airport by Homeland Security on Monday, Paul was right there with him. However, after a search, Paul was arrested and hit with two drug charges. These charges were in connection with cocaine and marijuana possession. With Paul now in the news, many have been doing their research on him. As TMZ reports, Paul actually played college basketball at Syracuse, under Jim Boeheim.

Brendan Paul Arrested Amid Diddy Raids

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 21: A detailed view of shoes worn by Brendan Paul #12 of the Syracuse Orange are seen before taking on the Baylor Bears in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 21, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

While he didn't get a ton of playing time, he still got into some games, which is impressive. Moreover, he played with Boeheim's son in high school. He played for the Orange between 2018 and 2020. Needless to say, it was a respectable college basketball career for the young man.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. What do you make of the Brendan Paul arrest? Do you believe these raids are the beginning of the end for Diddy's career?

